Report: New teachers in Texas are leaving the job after first year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — New teachers in Texas are leaving the job after their first year, according to the 2020-2021 Texas Teacher Workforce Report.

The report also showed that the average teacher's salary decreased from 2011 to 2019, dropping about $1,200.

Overall, the regions of Mount Pleasant, Kilgore and Wichita Falls saw the sharpest drop in teachers' salaries during this period.

Wage premiums have also gone down, with the 2018-19 period showing a decrease of $186.22 when compared to 2011.

The lowest retention for teachers was found across the liberal arts, with foreign language teachers being the lowest.

Regarding STEM, science teachers had the lowest retention rate.