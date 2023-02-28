Watch Now
Rep. Joaquin Castro recovering after undergoing cancer surgery in Houston: Report

Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, speaks before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Posted at 7:15 AM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 08:15:55-05

(CNN) — Democratic Representative Joaquin Castro of Texas is recovering after undergoing cancer surgery.

The 48-year-old is serving his fifth term in congress.

He underwent surgery at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston on Monday.

Doctors removed tumors from his gastrointestinal tract.

Castro says doctors discovered the slow-growing tumors last summer.

He issued a statement that says his prognosis is good.

And he plans to recover in texas for several weeks before returning to Washington, D.C.

Joaquin's twin brother, Julian said on social media his brother is recovering well.

Julian Castro is the former mayor of San Antonio.

