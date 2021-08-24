Qualifying Texas families to receive third-round of summer P-EBT benefits

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received federal approval to provide more than $1.4 billion in benefits to approximately 3.7 million eligible children in Texas.

The summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT), is for children in grades K through 12, who are certified for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and families with children born after Aug. 1, 2014, who receive SNAP food benefits.

Summer P-EBT, covering June through August, provides a one-time benefit of $375 per eligible child and can be used in the same way as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits to pay for groceries.

"Thank you to HHSC and USDA for working together to ensure Texas families can continue to put food on the table," said Governor Abbott. "This third round of pandemic food benefits will help us continue to provide access to nutritious food for both families and their children."

To determine if you qualify, visit the HHSC website or call the P-EBT Call Center at 833-442-1255 to learn more.

