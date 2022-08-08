Protestors surround Texas Gov. candidate Beto O'rourke holding Abbott for Texas signs

ROCKDALE, Texas — Sunday a group of Gov. Greg Abbott's supporters stood outside a theater where Beto O'Rourke was speaking.

BREAKING: Beto just got run out of Rockdale, Texaspic.twitter.com/JHSV1FwIsV — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 8, 2022

Beto O’Rourke being chased out of Rockdale, TX.. His next stop is Ft. Worth, TX, I hope folks there do the same! He’s a convicted burglar, how does he get to run for any office? Didn’t he want to defund the police who are carry weapons he wants outlawed & protecting him with? pic.twitter.com/UjU4QOLpu5 — PattyCakes (@PattyCakes1203) August 8, 2022

Video from social media shows the Democratic candidate walking out with a group surrounding him.

"Rockdale showed up to let him know that we the people of Texas do not want BETO for governor," said one supporter.

Some went to social media in support of O'Rourke.

Typical hater! Beto packed the house at that town hall in Rockdale! There were 10 protesters outside…laughable! pic.twitter.com/L1VsvsyyGa — Steph (@SHiltonMagic) August 8, 2022

The race for Governor has become close after Abbott's response to the Uvalde shooting.

(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks to the press after he was kicked out for interrupting a news conference headed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in Uvalde, Texas Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Beto O'Rourke is known for his pro-choice stance and for demanding change in Texas gun laws.

(Source: MGN)

Gov. Abbott has had a tough on-the-border approach and has signed in a law that prevents abortion in the state of Texas.

According to a Politics Project poll, there's a 6-point gap. That gap is smaller than when Republican George W. Bush ousted Democrat Ann Richards in 1994.

Both campaigns have not responded to our request for comment.