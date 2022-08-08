Watch Now
HometownTexas

Actions

Protestors surround Texas Gov. candidate Beto O'rourke holding Abbott for Texas signs

Beto O'Rourke surrounded by Abbott Supporters
Via Twitter
Beto O'Rourke surrounded by Abbott Supporters
Posted at 6:24 PM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 19:24:31-04

ROCKDALE, Texas — Sunday a group of Gov. Greg Abbott's supporters stood outside a theater where Beto O'Rourke was speaking.

Video from social media shows the Democratic candidate walking out with a group surrounding him.

"Rockdale showed up to let him know that we the people of Texas do not want BETO for governor," said one supporter.

Some went to social media in support of O'Rourke.

The race for Governor has become close after Abbott's response to the Uvalde shooting.

Beto AP.jpeg
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks to the press after he was kicked out for interrupting a news conference headed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in Uvalde, Texas Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Beto O'Rourke is known for his pro-choice stance and for demanding change in Texas gun laws.

Gov. Greg Abbott pardons Central Texan

Gov. Abbott has had a tough on-the-border approach and has signed in a law that prevents abortion in the state of Texas.

According to a Politics Project poll, there's a 6-point gap. That gap is smaller than when Republican George W. Bush ousted Democrat Ann Richards in 1994.

Both campaigns have not responded to our request for comment.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019