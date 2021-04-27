President Biden nominates Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to lead ICE

HOUSTON, TX — On April 27, President Biden announced his intent to nominate Ed Gonzalez to lead the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Sheriff Gonzalez, a Houston native, was elected on Nov 8, 2016, as the Sheriff of Harris County. Following this, voters elected Sheriff Gonzalez to a second term in 2020 where he earned the highest vote total of any candidate on the countywide ballot.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is the largest Sheriff Office in the State of Texas, and the third-largest nationally. Sheriff Gonzalez leads upwards of 5,000 employees to protect the County’s 4.5 million residents within the 1,700 square miles of Harris County.

Sheriff Gonzalez began his law enforcement career as a civilian employee in the Houston Police Department, where he later became a police officer and rose to the rank of Sergeant. He served on the elite hostage negotiation team and was assigned to the Homicide Division as an investigator.

After serving 18 years with the Houston Police Department, Sheriff Gonzalez retired in 2009 to serve three terms on the Houston City Council representing District H.

He was elected by his peers in 2010 to serve as Vice Mayor Pro-Tem and was appointed Mayor Pro-Tem in 2012 by then-Mayor Annise Parker.

Sheriff Gonzalez holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Houston Downtown, and a master’s degree from the University of St. Thomas.

