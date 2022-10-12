Poll: About 1 in 4 Texas voters rank inflation as top concern

AUSTIN, Texas — As midterms approach, a new poll reveals Abbott's lead has extended to 8-points against O'Rourke.

Among registered voters, Abbott leads with 52 percent of "definite" voters against O'Rourke's 44 percent, according to a recent Marist Texas Poll.

However, among all registered voters statewide, Abbott's lead against O'Rourke lowers to 4 points.

"Governor Abbott is advantaged by the fact that Republicans outnumber Democrats in the state, and more Republicans than Democrats definitely plan to vote," Lee M. Miringoff, Director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion said.

"In order to pull off an upset, O’Rourke needs to bank on the greater enthusiasm of his supporters translating into a greater turnout among younger, independent, urban, and suburban voters."

At the time of the poll, about 8 in 10 voters say they "strongly support" their choice for Texas governor.

Meanwhile, the poll found neither Abbott nor O'Rourke to be popular among Texans.

About 46 percent of those polled said they had an "unfavorable view" of Abbott.

Additionally, about 44 percent said they felt this way toward O'Rourke.

Among voting concerns, inflation was polled as the number one concern for Texas voters.

About 28 percent - or roughly 1 in 4 Texas voters - said inflation is the most important issue in this November’s elections.

Accordingly, about 1 in 5 Texas voters said their number one concern was "preserving democracy."

Lastly, over 1 in 10 Texas voters mentioned abortion, immigration and healthcare as their top concerns.

Despite not being up for election, President Biden polled "unfavorably" among Texas voters.

About 53 percent of all those polled said they disapprove of how the President is performing in office.