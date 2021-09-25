Police: Three dismembered bodies found in Fort Worth dumpster fire, triple murder

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the suspect of a triple murder after dismembered bodies were discovered inside a dumpster on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, around 6:20 p.m. the Fort Worth Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire outside of a business located on the 3100 block of Bonnie Drive. As the department extinguished the fire, three bodies were discovered inside.

The heavily burned and dismembered bodies were that of an unknown child, a young teenage or adult female, and one adult male, according to the Fort Worth Homicide unit that responded to the discovery.

"The dismembered condition of the bodies is making the identification process difficult," said the police department in the request for assistance on Friday.

The adult male victim is identified as 42-year-old David Lueras.

"He is known to frequent the Dallas area and has some ties to the Hurst, Euless and Bedford area," said police. "Identifying the perpetrators and suspects of this triple murder is the primary goal of this investigation."

Forth Worth police are asking anyone with information related to a missing person, or persons fitting the description of the victims to contact the homicide unit directly at (817) 392-4330.