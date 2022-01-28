Police: Texas mother stabbed, beaten her two young children

A Texas mother was hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times by her two children, according to San Antonio Police.

Police said around 5 a.m. Wednesday the woman was attacked by her children, ages 12 and 16. The incident occurred at an apartment complex off West Military Drive near Pinn Road.

In addition to being stabbed she may have also been hit with a baseball bat which was recovered, according to police. The two children were taken into custody and the mother was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

In a separate incident last week, two brothers and one other man were arrested for allegedly beating their step-father to death for inappropriately touching a child.

