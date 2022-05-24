Police: Texas mother, boyfriend charged with capital murder in child's death

A Texas mother and her boyfriend have been charged with capital murder for the death of an 8-year-old girl who showed signs of starvation and multiple injuries.

Houston police said Ruben Moreno, 29, and Soledad Mendoza, 29, were charged in the child's death that occurred around 7:45 p.m. on December 21, 2020, at 921 Gessner Road. Both are now charged with capital murder and injury to a child, according to officials.

"Officers responded to a welfare check at Memorial Hermann - Memorial City Hospital for reports of a deceased child," said police. "Houston Fire Department paramedics had transported the child to the hospital with multiple injuries and bruises. She was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival."

The child showed signs of malnutrition or starvation and multiple injuries, including chronic rib fractures, according to a report from homicide investigators.

"After a lengthy investigation, the child's mother (Mendoza) and Mendoza's boyfriend (Moreno) were charged for their role in the child's death," said police. "The two were arrested last Friday (May 20) without incident."