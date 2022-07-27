Watch Now
HometownTexas

Police: Texas man robbed Sally Beauty Supply, stole hair trimmers & clippers

295735111_368451858771243_826176284446485051_n.jpg
Lufkin PD
(Longpre’s mug is from a 2021 arrest for public intoxication.)
Posted at 6:02 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 19:02:41-04

A Texas man was arrested for allegedly robbing a Sally Beauty Supply and leaving with hair trimmers, clippers, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Lufkin police said 44-year-old William Longpre was arrested by Corrigan Police on Tuesday for aggravated robbery. Longpre is accused of allegedly walking into the store and displaying a handgun around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

"Lufkin Police officers transported Longpre back to Lufkin," said police. "Longpre was implicated after our detectives gathered evidence connecting him to the crime."

Police said he remained in Angelina County Jail Wednesday afternoon on a $350,000 bond.

