Police: Texas man killed in broad daylight downtown in entertainment district

AUSTIN, Texas — One man is dead after being fatally shot in the late morning Aug. 16 in Austin's downtown entertainment district.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Austin police arrived at the intersection of East Sixth Street and Sabine Street and discovered 36-year-old Chester Sauls suffering from a gunshot wound. Sauls was unresponsive and later died at the scene.

Homicide detectives and crime scene specialists with the Austin Police Department are actively investigating the murder. They believe it is an isolated event and that there is no public threat.

Police said they did have a person of interest, though no official charges or arrests have been made.

Officials urge those with information to contact the Austin Police Department- Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS or at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. Anonymous reporting is available via Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477 or through their app.