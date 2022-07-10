Watch Now
HometownTexas

Actions

Police seeking answers from fatal hit-and-run

hit and run dallas.jpg
Dallas Police Department
Hit-and-run, July 8 13400 Esperanza Road & Midpark Road
hit and run dallas.jpg
Posted at 10:07 PM, Jul 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-09 23:07:45-04

DALLAS — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Dallas Friday evening, police said.

The incident occurred around 9:35 p.m. on 13400 Esperanza Road, police said. Detectives with the Vehicle Crime Unit of the Dallas Police Department are seeking assistance from the public in the identification of the driver and the vehicle.

Police said the driver was traveling northbound when they struck the pedestrian which resulted in their death. The driver fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim and was last seen traveling eastbound on Midpark Road, police reported.

The victim's identity, age, gender, and race were not disclosed.

Those with information on the vehicle or accident are asked to contact Det. R. Rodriguez with extension 8502 via phone at (214)-671-0011 or via email at ricardo.rodriguez2@dallascityhall.com and reference case number 123266-2022.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019