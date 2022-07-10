Police seeking answers from fatal hit-and-run

DALLAS — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Dallas Friday evening, police said.

The incident occurred around 9:35 p.m. on 13400 Esperanza Road, police said. Detectives with the Vehicle Crime Unit of the Dallas Police Department are seeking assistance from the public in the identification of the driver and the vehicle.

Police said the driver was traveling northbound when they struck the pedestrian which resulted in their death. The driver fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim and was last seen traveling eastbound on Midpark Road, police reported.

The victim's identity, age, gender, and race were not disclosed.

Those with information on the vehicle or accident are asked to contact Det. R. Rodriguez with extension 8502 via phone at (214)-671-0011 or via email at ricardo.rodriguez2@dallascityhall.com and reference case number 123266-2022.