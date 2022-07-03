Police seek answers from public on aggravated assault case

ROSENBURG, Texas — Rosenberg police are seeking answers from the public over a recent aggravated assault incident.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Monday a male individual driving a white vehicle allegedly assaulted another individual in the 5100 block of Airport Avenue.

Those with information are urged to contact the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281)-342-TIPS (8477). Anonymous reporting is available.

Tips can also be reported through the P3 Global Intel App.

Any information leading to the apprehension and filing of charges on those involved may be rewarded up to $5,000 in cash.