Police searching for suspects in attempted robbery at car dealership

Police in Houston are searching for two suspects after the tables turned on them in an attempted robbery at a car dealership.

Around 5:15 p.m. on Monday two men drove into the Houston car dealership and one of the men asked to test drive a car.

"The complainant then walked into the office with the male following," said police. "The complainant stated that as sat on his chair, he noticed the male pulling his shirt up and grabbing a gun."

The employee then grabbed his own gun, which the suspect saw and said "No!"

"The suspect then turned around, walked out of the office, and took off running," said police. "The second suspect, driving a four-door Mercedes, also fled from the parking lot."

Police said the suspect is a 28 to 40-year-old man who was wearing a gray hoodie and black pants. The suspect's vehicle is a black Mercedes with temporary plates.