Police search for pair involved in assault, theft in North Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two adults are accused of theft and assault against a convenience store employee for a robbery on August 7 in Fort Worth. The pair are currently at large.

A man and woman visited Family Dollar in the 4900 block of Mansfield Highway and allegedly stole items from the shelves, hiding them in the woman's purse, police said. While the man went to the register to pay, the woman exited the store with the items.

Fort Worth Police Department

A store employee followed her, and accused her of theft. The suspect's male accomplice exited the store and punched the employee in her face in the store's parking lot. The suspects then fled on foot.

Police describe the suspects as a black male and a white female. Estimates on their age, weight and height were not provided.

Fort Worth Police Department

Police also said they believe the pair have stolen from the store previously in the past.

Those who recognize the depicted individuals are urged to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at (817) 392-4377 and reference report number 22006206.