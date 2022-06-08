Police search for missing man with mental disabilities

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police report Rafael Cervantes, 72, is currently a missing person.

Cervantes was last seen Monday morning around 9 a.m., police said.

Police say Cervantes' vehicle was located in Dallas off of I-35 and Commonwealth Drive.

Cervantes is 160 pounds and is 5 feet 7 inches, according to police.

Police say Cervantes was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pants.

Cervantes reportedly suffers from a mental disorder and is possibly confused and lost, police say.

Those with information or are aware of Cervantes' whereabouts are urged to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at (817)-392-4222 and reference case number 22-44560.