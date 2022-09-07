Police: Search continues for wanted suspect involved in murder of teenager

HOUSTON — A Houston man on the run is wanted for his role in a shooting that killed one man and wounded another.

Javier Raul Contreras is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault- serious bodily injury, after 18-year-old Jorge Jaimes was killed and 18-year-old Julian Becerra wounded on June 15 shortly before 10 p.m, officials said.

Police arrested 18-year-old Johnathan Rashon Carter and 20-year-old Damon W. Steber on June 20 and June 24, respectively.

Both Carter and Steber are charged with capital murder and remain in custody.

Houston Police Department Johnathan Rashon Carter, 18. Charged with capital murder.

According to officials, Carter was hospitalized after being shot by Becerra who returned fire coming from the three men. He was taken via private vehicle to HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland and transported to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center the night of the shooting.

Police said Jaimes and Becerra were in a parking lot at 12931 Nyack Drive planning to meet two men and were talking when a third man approached the group.

The two men and the third drew their firearms on Becerra and Jaimes in an attempt to rob them. Jaimes was shot while trying to drive away.

Houston Police Department Damon W. Steber, 20. Charged with capital murder

He was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake by the Houston Fire Department where he was later pronounced deceased, according to officials.

Police said the search for Javier Raul Contreras is continuing and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Those who know of his location are urged by authorities to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at (713) 222-TIPS.