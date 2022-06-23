A Texas man and woman have been arrested for aggravated assault and injury to elderly, according to Brownsville police.

Police responded to a fight in progress around 5:30 p.m. on May 8 at the 3700 block of Boca Chica Blvd. The two victims, a 72-year-old husband and his 64-year-old wife, were purchasing some items at the location.

The woman was walking out of the store when she was approached by Jesse Hasani Galvan, 34.

"Her husband then went over and approached them and recognized Galvan," said police. "The male victim and Galvan exchanged some words, and then Galvan slapped the male victim. The female victim got upset and threw a fountain drink at Galvan to stop him from further assaulting her husband."

That is when 226-year-old Lucy Alexandra De La Garza, Galvan's sister, pushed the female victim, according to police, causing her to fall and hit her head on the ground.

"Several of the witnesses then started to make their way to assist the victims, and the suspects left the area prior to police arriving," said the police department.

Brownsville police obtained warrants on both suspects and De La Garza was arrested on May 25. Galvan was later arrested on Thursday.