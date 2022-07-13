Police: Man allegedly 'attempted to lure children' into vehicle in Gainesville

Police have issued a public awareness alert to be on the lookout for a man who allegedly "attempted to lure children" into a vehicle in Gainesville.

A BOLO issued by the Gainesville Police Department was issued in an effort to locate a gray/silver in color Nissan Frontier truck with Texas license plate number GVZ8669. The alert stated the vehicle is driven by the man who attempted to lure children.

"Also, in a separate incident Sanger Police Officers were informed that a Denton County resident adjacent to Sanger; his juvenile son was approached by the same truck yesterday and the driver repeatedly tried to lure the juvenile boy into his truck," said police. "The father of the juvenile witnessed part of the interaction and chased the man in his truck, all the way into Cooke County, where he was able to get the man to stop."

Police said the father was able to snap a picture of the man's face and license plate.

"We encourage all parents, to talk to your children about these incidents and show them this picture of this subject and to report any sightings to the police," said Gainesville police.

Police said they are asking the public to not engage with the alleged suspect.

"The Sanger Police Department is working diligently to obtain more information about this person," said police. "Updates will be given as more information is gathered."