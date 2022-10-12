Police investigating stabbings at Texas high school, 2 victims being treated

Authorities responded to reports of multiple stabbings at a Texas high school and said two victims were airlifted to a Houston hospital.

The Wharton Police Department said the alleged offense at Wharton High School appears to be student-driven and "not a result of anyone gaining access to the school from outside."

"Two alleged subjects were located and quickly taken into custody by officers and deputies, and two victims, both alert and conscious, were life flighted to Houston for treatment," said Wharton police.

The school district said in a statement that there was a physical altercation between multiple students during lunch.

"The only weapon involved was a knife," said Wharton ISD's statement.

Both Wharton ISD and the Wharton Police Department said the scene is now secure and the investigation is ongoing.