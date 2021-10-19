Police investigating after three people found dead in Austin home

AUSTIN, Texas — Police in Austin are investigating after three people were found dead in a home in Austin.

According to KVUE, the Austin Police Department responded to a welfare check around 11 p.m. on Monday at a home on Abby Ann Lane in Bradshaw Crossing.

After officers didn't receive a response from anyone inside, they searched the home and found a victim on the ground.

Officers forced their way in the home and located three total victims. Two of the victims were adults and one victim was a minor.

If you or anyone you know has information about this incident, contact Austin Police Department.

No other information was made available.