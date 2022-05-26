Police in Texas send out reminder after 10-month-old dies in hot car

Police in Central Texas are asking the community to be vigilant as temperatures rise, and the death of a 10-month-old due to pediatric vehicular heatstroke was reported last week.

According to police, the child's death on Friday, May 20, was the first pediatric vehicular heatstroke death in Texas for 2022, and the 3rd nationally. The infant was "left in a hot vehicle for several hours" on a 90 degree day in southwest Houston, according to police.

"The baby was transported to HCA Houston in Pearland by her mother, where she was later pronounced dead," said Waco police in a Facebook reminder. "An active investigation is underway."

Waco police said everyone is encouraged to contact authorities if a child is seen left alone in a not running vehicle.

For more information visit https://www.noheatstroke.org/.