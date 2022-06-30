Police in Texas arrest employee who threatened mass shooting, seize AR-15

Police in Texas arrested and seized an AR-15 from a 19-year-old who threatened to cause a mass shooting at the Amazon Delivery Station he worked at.

San Antonio police said at around 10:30 a.m. on Monday officers responded to the 8200 block of Sous Vide Way. Several people reported hearing the suspect say that he planned to cause a mass shooting at the place of business.

Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Aceves' comments were taken as a "legitimate potential mass shooting threat." Police said he was taken into custody within a few hours, and detectives seized an AR-15 from the 19-year-old's location.

"This case highlights the importance of community collaboration and appropriate responses," said police. "This is the essence of “see something, say something.” If not for the witness who came forward, this incident could have resulted in a tragic outcome.”