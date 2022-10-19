Watch Now
Police in North Texas still searching for suspects in after-prom party shooting

Posted at 10:08 PM, Oct 18, 2022
Police in North Texas are still searching for multiple shooters who fired at a crowd of teenagers at an after-prom party in April and killed a high schooler.

The shooting took place just after midnight on April 24 at the 3800 block of Altamesa Blvd. Police said the suspects fled in "an older model maroon, four-door Honda Civic that was missing the rear bumper."

"The vehicle had a fictitious paper tag and has since been identified," said police. "Detectives are needing information on the shooter(s) that may be involved in this homicide."

Anyone with information can call homicide detectives at 817-392-4327.

