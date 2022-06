Police in North Texas are searching for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen around 10 p.m. on Monday.

Police said Aubree Trainer was last seen at the 5700 block of Giddyup Lane in northwest Fort Worth. She was wearing a black tank top, and black and red thermal pajama pants, police said.

The preteen has medium-length auburn hair and hazel eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact the police department at 817-392-4222.