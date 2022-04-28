Police in Dallas searching for suspect of animal cruelty

Police in Dallas are searching for the suspect in an animal cruelty case involving a dog.

Police said around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, a white and tan Chihuahua type dog was found on the Westbound side of 2200 Interstate 30 Freeway.

"The dog was found to have injuries that appear to have been caused by a person," said police. "The dog was taken into protective custody and is receiving all necessary care."

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Dallas Crime Stoppers 1(877)373-TIPS or Detective H. Tamez, #8518, Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-671-0115.