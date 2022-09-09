Police: Houston man wanted on sexual assault against child charge

HOUSTON — A Houston man is wanted by police for sexual assault against a child, officials reported.

Sidney William Walker is charged with aggravated assault of a child under 14, Houston police said. Police said the incident occurred on Aug. 12, 2021 in the 4300 block of Dabney Street, said officials.

Dabney is described as 5 feet 5 inches and approximately 135 pounds. He was brown eyes and black hair, police said.

An arrest warrant for the 61-year-old's arrest was issued Thursday.

Those with information about the incident or Walker's whereabouts are urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713) 222-TIPS and reference case number 1089026-21. Tippers may receive up to $5,000 for information.