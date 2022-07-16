Police: Dog recovering after being shot in North Texas parking lot

Dallas police said a dog is recovering after being shot and injured in a parking lot.

Police said they are looking for information in the animal cruelty offense. Around 7:45 a.m. on May 19 police said "a loose cream and white Husky-type dog was shot and injured in the parking lot at 3131 Simpson Stuart Road."

"Animal Control was called, and the dog was transported to receive immediate medical attention," said police.

Police said the dog is now recovering as they search for anyone with information about the suspect. The police department's animal cruelty unit can be reached at 214-671-0115 or Crime Stoppers (877)373-TIPS.