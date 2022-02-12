Police: Cy-Fair ISD students accused of attacking high school coach

CYPRESS, Texas — Several middle school students are being accused of assaulting a baseball coach, said officials.
As first reported by KHOU 11, video circulating online appears to display an adult being assaulted by at least four attackers, with others recording in the background.
The attackers have since been identified as students at Aragon Middle School.
Principal Jose Martinez has condemned the attack, calling the incident "extremely unacceptable."
In a letter to Cy-Fair ISD families, he noted that the students have been taken into custody and will face disciplinary action as the investigation continues.
The letter also addressed social media threats posted by some of the students and some of their friends, stating the school will, "continue to work diligently for a safe environment for all students and staff."
Cy-Fair ISD Superintendent Mark Henry has also released the following statement:
The recent safety violations that have occurred both on and off our campuses are extremely disappointing. I want to reassure you that we are taking these actions very seriously.
Our campuses must be the safest places in our community for students, staff and visitors. We will not tolerate anyone compromising the safe environment of our campuses, and will address violations to the greatest extent possible.
We continue to encourage students, staff and community members to inform administrators, campus police officers or police dispatchers if they see or hear suspicious or illegal activity. The CFISD Tipline is accessible at the top of every district and campus webpage. The CFISD Police Dispatch can be reached 24/7 at 281-897-4337.
Thank you for helping us maintain and reinforce a safe and secure environment in our schools and in our community.