Police: Cy-Fair ISD students accused of attacking high school coach

CYPRESS, Texas — Several middle school students are being accused of assaulting a baseball coach, said officials.

As first reported by KHOU 11, video circulating online appears to display an adult being assaulted by at least four attackers, with others recording in the background.

The attackers have since been identified as students at Aragon Middle School.

Principal Jose Martinez has condemned the attack, calling the incident "extremely unacceptable."

In a letter to Cy-Fair ISD families, he noted that the students have been taken into custody and will face disciplinary action as the investigation continues.

The letter also addressed social media threats posted by some of the students and some of their friends, stating the school will, "continue to work diligently for a safe environment for all students and staff."

Cy-Fair ISD Superintendent Mark Henry has also released the following statement: