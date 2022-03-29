Police charge man in chilling video of woman running away from vehicle

The driver in a chilling video that shows a woman screaming and running away from a vehicle in a Texas park has been charged.

Pasadena police said Gabriel Garcia is charged with aggravated assault to a family member.

Police released a video on Monday, Feb. 28, of a woman screaming and running away from a grey-colored Ford Escape at Satsuma Park in the 1000 block of Satsuma Street.

The video was sent to the police department, the victim was identified and officers were able to speak with several of her immediate family members as well.

"The victim was physically unharmed as a result of Friday's incident and has requested privacy as our detectives work to bring this incident to a conclusion," said Pasadena police.

Garcia "is currently in custody, and a Magistrate's Order for Emergency Protection was issued on March 21st," according to Pasadena police.