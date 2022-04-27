Police: catalytic converter theft in process prevented

PASADENA, Texas — The Pasadena Police Department reported earlier on Wednesday they stopped another catalytic active converter theft.

PPD said in a statement they responded to a call regarding a theft in process in the parking lot of the Cinemark Theatre in the 2100 block of Beltway 8.

Police said they began to canvass the area once on-site and found a vehicle matching the description of the suspects.

Through the initial investigation, police recovered six catalytic converters, 19 saw blades, two reciprocating saws, two debit cards believed to belong to identity theft victims, and additional items.

Police said a group was involved but did not specify how many individuals were arrested.

Out of the group, police said two admitted having prior criminal history; one currently fighting a murder charge and the other having been arrested multiple times for theft of a firearm.

Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise in recent years.

Thefts have increased upwards of 325 percent nationwide between 2019 and 2020, according to Consumer Reports' reference to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Consumer Reports also reports Toyota Prius tends to be a popular target.

These items are often stolen because of their precious metals.