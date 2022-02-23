Police: 9-year-old girl shot following ATM robbery, video released

HOUSTON, Texas — We're getting a new look at surveillance video, showing a robbery unfolding and leading up to the death of a 9-year-old girl.

Provided by Houston police, the video shows the robbery just moments before Arlene Alvarez was shot and killed.

The man accused of killing her, Tony Earls, was depositing money at an ATM.

That's when he claims a man with a gun approached him, demanding money.

Earls told police he gave the man his wallet and cash.

The suspect then allegedly ran away, jumping over a fence.

Earls says he "mistakenly" shot the 9-year-old girl while trying to shoot the robbery suspect.

Police are still searching for the robber.