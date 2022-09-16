Watch Now
Police: 3 Texas children found within 'deplorable' living conditions

Posted at 4:33 PM, Sep 16, 2022
Three Texas children, including a 10-month-old infant, were discovered within "deplorable" living conditions inside a Brownsville residence.

Brownsville police said the children were found as the result of a narcotics search warrant on Thursday. Eight individuals were taken into custody, and while executing the warrant the detectives discovered the three children in a bedroom.

"The children's ages were 4 years old, 3 years old, and 10 months old," said police. "The living conditions of the residence were deplorable."

The City of Brownsville Health Department and Child Protective Services were called for "processing of the scene."

"Child Protective Services took possession of the children and are awaiting to place with family members," said police. "The City of Brownsville Health Department was called since the floor of the residence was covered in animal feces, and mold was the walls."

Narcotics were also discovered at the home and all eight individuals were charged and then transported to the Brownsville City Jail.

The individuals were arraigned on Friday, according to police.

