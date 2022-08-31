Police: 2 arrested for shooting murders in Houston 5 years ago

HOUSTON — Two men were arrested for the shooting deaths of a man and woman five years ago in Houston on Aug. 16.

On Dec. 12, 2017, 29-year-old Robert Cerda was killed at 7300 Long Point Drive around 11:05 a.m. and was later found in a ditch. Rachel Delarosa, 34, was held against her will at that same address. Preliminary investigations determined Jouse Casco and Herbert James Simon to be the suspects for the murders.

Houston police charged both Casco, 37, and Simon, 40, with murder. Simon was additionally charged with aggravated kidnapping, officials said.

Delarosa was killed in the 4300 block of North Creekmont Drive and not at the initial location, police specified.

Both suspects are charged with murder in the 185th State District Court. Simon aggravated kidnapping charge is through the 248th State District Court.

Simon and Casco were both previously arrested in 2018 and 2020, respectively. Casco is in federal custody while Simon is in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for unrelated charges, officials said.

The case was investigated by Houston Police Department-Homicide and the Missouri City Police Department.