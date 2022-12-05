'Pink out for Athena': North Texas school districts to wear pink in Memorium

WISE COUNTY, Texas — North Texas school districts are planning a "pink out for Athena" this Monday, officials said.

Athena Strand, 7, was abducted and murdered by a FedEx deliveryman who authorities said did not know the girl's family.

The move for students and staff to wear pink comes after Wise County Judge J.D. Clark posted the call to action on Facebook.

The suspect, Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, has since been arrested on kidnapping and murder charges, according to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin.

Horner is said to have confessed to killing the girl and later telling authorities where to find her body.

At this time, he remains jailed on a $1.5 million bond.