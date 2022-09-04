Watch Now
Person of interest identified in Houston murder

Harris County Sheriff's Office
Jose Corona
Posted at 10:38 PM, Sep 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-03 23:38:23-04

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A person of interest has been identified for the murder of a 36-year-old on Monday.

Insy Curz-Flores was found dead in a mobile trailer home in the 15600 block of Market Street, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Authorities identified her boyfriend, 26-year-old Jose Corona as a person of interest.

Cruz-Flores' death is being investigated as a homicide. Corona has not been located.

Those with knowledge of Corona's whereabouts or the death of Cruz-Flores are urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Department at (713) 221-6000.

