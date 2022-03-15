Over 80 animals rescued from 'deplorable conditions' in 2 Texas homes

Authorities in Texas say over 80 animals were rescued and relocated from two properties in Galveston on Monday.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office worked with Houston SPCA Investigators to serve two separate animal seizure warrants. At the first property, investigators seized three horses, one calf that was located on the second story of the home, 11 dogs, eight puppies, one rabbit, and many more smaller reptiles and animals.

Around 3 p.m. the La Marque Police Department served a second warrant for a home on the 800 block of 1st Street in La Marque.

"As a result of that effort, 52 cats were removed from deplorable conditions by GCSO and HSPCA Investigators," said the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said no charges have been filed on any individuals at this time.