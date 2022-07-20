O'Rourke receives $1M donation from pro-choice billionaire

AUSTIN, Texas — An American billionaire has donated $1 million towards Beto O'Rourke's gubernatorial campaign - a donation he hopes will go towards securing abortion access in Texas.

As first published by The Hill, the donation has been verified by both O'Rourke's campaign and The Texas Ethics Commission.

George Soros, 91, is a well-known investor who is reported to be worth an estimated $8.6 billion.

Soros's donation is reported to have come just a day before the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

"The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn #RoeVWade ends federal protection for abortion, diminishes human rights, and greatly threatens reproductive care," Soros tweeted.

"We have invested in reproductive rights organizations that are fighting back at this moment."

Texas is one of 14 states that currently have a "trigger law" authorized for post-Roe V. Wade abortion access.

As the gubernatorial race continues, a new poll finds that O'Rourke is trailing 5 points behind Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Meanwhile, Gov. Abbott is reported to have already spent nearly $20 million in early ad buys for the general election this November.

The deadline to register to vote in the election is October 11.