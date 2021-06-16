Operation Lost Souls in El Paso results in 24 missing children recovered in joint operation

EL PASO, TX — A multi-agency effort, led by Homeland Security Investigations and the Texas Department of Public Safety resulted in the recovery of 24 missing and/or runaway children in El Paso County and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

The week-long operation, known as Operation Lost Souls, conducted in May is ongoing. The Paseo Del Norte Center of Hope, the El Paso Center for Children Youth Outreach & Housing Division and Drop-in Center also assisted.

This is the first time that over 15 area agencies and non-governmental organizations collaborated to locate missing children.

As a result of Operation Lost Souls, 24 missing or runaway children were located or recovered. Of the 24, four missing children were located or recovered- three in Mexico and one in Puerto Rico.

Two of the children were located or recovered from out of state, one in California and one in Oklahoma.

A child sexual assault and a human trafficking case are under investigation.

“Child sex trafficking and human trafficking are serious concerns for the El Paso community, the State of Texas, and the entire nation, and DPS will not stand by while dangerous individuals commit crimes that harm our children and communities,” said Regional Director Orlando Alanis.

Several agencies assisted in Operation Lost Souls including the El Paso Police Department, El Paso Sheriff’s Office, Socorro, Ysleta and El Paso Independent School District Police departments, U.S. Marshals Service, El Paso County Juvenile Probation Department, Ysleta Del Sur Tribal Police Division, Texas Anti-Gang Center, the Border Prosecution Unit for the District Attorney’s Office for the 34th Judicial District, El Paso County Attorney’s Office, Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Parole Division.

“Runaway children are at high risk of becoming trafficking victims and falling prey to individuals who want to hurt them and jeopardize their health and safety,” said Erik P. Breitzke, special agent in charge for HSI El Paso. “I commend the law enforcement agencies and non-governmental organizations that participated in this operation that very well may have helped save lives. We will continue to collaborate and work tirelessly to identify and recover missing children.”

Those who were located were offered Victim Services from the Department of Public Safety as well as the Homeland Security Investigations Victim Assistance Program.

If you think you have seen a missing child, or if you have information on online solicitation/exploitation of a minor; contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). The NCMEC Hotline (1-800-843-5678) is staffed 24 hours a day.

Victims of human trafficking or people with information about this type of criminal activity, should call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.

HSI and DPS are participating agencies in the TAG. Anonymous tips may be reported online.

