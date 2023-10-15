Watch Now
One suspect in custody after reported shooting at State Fair of Texas: Dallas Police Department

Posted at 8:27 PM, Oct 14, 2023
DALLAS, Texas — The State Fair of Texas at Fair Park in Dallas is being evacuated after a reported shooting Saturday night.

The Dallas Police Department said one suspect is in custody.

The DFW Scanner on Twitter said that multiple injuries were reported and ambulances have been requested.

The State Fair of Texas sent out an emergency alert on Twitter as well announcing the evacuation and advising people to avoid the area.

