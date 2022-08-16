Texas student drops from school to adopt baby found in dumpster

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A college-aged Texas student who dropped his classes to adopt an abandoned baby found in a dumpster in Haiti has shared his story.

Over four years ago, Jimmy Amisial visited Haiti during the Christmas season to see family and bring presents for children in an orphanage when he came across a baby boy crying with no clothes in a dumpster and being eaten by fire ants.

Amisial said neither mother nor father could be found, and that many locals who came across the baby, now named Emilio, would avoid the child as they believed he was cursed or had 'some evil spirit.'

"They were so blinded by the intensity of magical ritual...he had no clothes and was in excruciating pain. I proceed with a nervous energy to get him out. I had to do what I do when no one else wanted to do it," Amisial said in his GoFundMe fundraiser.

Amisial said later on he was asked to become Emilio's legal guardian. Despite being confused and having sleepless nights pondering his decision, he chose to become Emilio's caregiver, something that even excited him in spite of having no knowledge of the adoption process or what it means to become a parent.

Jimmy Amisial GoFundMe

"I have learned that in life 'if you keep thinking on the things you cannot do it will feed your fear and starve your faith'. I took courage and stood firmly to carry the cross...it hasn’t been easy, but it’s a blessing. One thing I know is that you can never go wrong when you choose love," he said about the decision.

Mother Amisial assisted in taking care of Emilio while Amisial tried to continue his college education at Texas State University. However, due to financial hardship, he dropped out of his studies to find a job and take care of Emilio full-time, he said.

Since his rescue more than four years ago, Emilio has finished his second year of school and starts his third in September. Emilio started Spanish first and will begin learning English this year.

Jimmy Amisial GoFundMe

Amisial said in an update Thursday he has passed his initial goal of $60,000. The threshold has risen so he can continue to fund the adoption process with remaining funds paying for his student loans and donations to the Haitian orphanage he frequents.

"I’m completely awfully overwhelmed by your love and generosity in supporting me in this journey... I’m humbled by your expression of love and support. Your generosity and contributions will make a big difference in other people's lives," he said in an update Monday.