Officials: Texas students arrested for threatening school for being open during Astros’ parade

Two students have been arrested after allegedly threatening a Houston-area school district because its schools were open during Monday's Astros’ parade.

"Clear Creek ISD is aware of the social media threats against schools in our area because the district will be open tomorrow during the Astros’ parade," said the school district over the weekend.

The threats were made via social media on Sunday and as school officers investigated along with Texas DPS.

"Additional security will be visible at schools tomorrow," said the school district on Sunday. "Law enforcement is investigating."

Two suspects were arrested and charged Monday morning with felony terroristic threat.