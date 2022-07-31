Officials seek identity of person of interest involved in multiple burglaries

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — Officials ask for the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in a string of vehicle burglaries throughout the county.

The Parker County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division said the depicted woman may possibly be involved in multiple vehicle burglaries in Aledo, Cresson and Springtown on Thursday.

Officials describe the woman as being 35-45 years of age with glasses and dyed purple hair.

She was last seen wearing jean cutoff shorts and a dark tank top, according to officials.

She was additionally wearing a brace on her left wrist and arm, officials said.

Those with information are urged to contact the sheriff's office at (817)-594-8845. Anonymous reporting is available via Parker County Crime Stoppers at (817)-599-5555 or through their website.

Information leading to the identity and location of the person of interest may be rewarded up to $1,000.