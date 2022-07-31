Officials search for Texas teen missing for 2 weeks

LUBBOCK, Texas — A 17-year-old from Lubbock, Texas, was reported missing, officials said.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reported Saturday the disappearance of Summer Colvin of Lubbock.

Authorities said Summer was last seen on July 15. Authorities did not disclose the location or time of her last-known whereabouts.

Summer stands at 5 feet 4 inches and is 140 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes, officials said.

Officials did not provide a description of the clothing she was last seen wearing.

NCMEC urges those with information to contact the Lubbock Police Department at 1-(806)-775-2865 or the organization at 1-800-THE-LOST.