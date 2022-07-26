Officials search for north central Texas teen runaway

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials in Central Texas are searching for 14-year-old Carmalita Jene 'Carman' Peters, whom they believe is a runaway according to the family's remarks.

Peters was last seen around 11:30 p.m. at Shady Grove Park in Azle with friends, the Park County Sheriff's Office said. She initially told her father she was walking to a Dollar General around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators said they believe she was picked up from the store 90 minutes later and taken to the park.

Peters is approximately 6 feet 0 inches and weighs around 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, shorts, and shoes.

Officials said she has shoulder-length cropped dark brown hair with a purple tint and blue eyes.

Officials urge those with information to contact the Parker County Sheriff's Office at (817)-594-8845. The county's Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to her safe recovery. Their anonymous reporting is available at (817)-599-5555.

Anonymous reporting is also available here.