Officials search for missing east Texas teen believed to be with mother

POTTER COUNTY, Texas — A Potter County teenager has been declared missing by authorities and is believed to be with his mother.

The Potter County Sheriff's Office reported Jaydn Gonzales was last seen by his father and stepmother around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, his 14th birthday at 105 Rim Ranch Drive. Officials said the father believes Jadyn is with his mother Alyssa Luna, a resident of Hereford. They do not believe he's in danger but the father is concerned for his son's safety, authorities report.

Potter County officials have not successfully reached Luna to ensure Jaydn is actually with his mother and also stated Jadyn tried to leave his home Monday with two bags of clothing and personal items. The following day these same items along with Jadyn were missing, officials said.

Jaydn is approximately 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He stands at 5 feet 9 inches and was last seen wearing a zip hoodie and gray sweat shorts on Tuesday.

Those who make contact with Jaydn are asked to ensure his safety and contact Sgt. Wright of the Potter County Sheriff's office at (806)-379-2921.