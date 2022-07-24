Watch Now
Officials search for east Texas teen missing for months

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
Talya Jones of Marshall
Posted at 8:42 PM, Jul 23, 2022
MARSHALL, Texas — Officials declared 16-year-old Talya Jones of Marshall, Texas missing.

Talya was last seen on April 2 with blond braids, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said.

NCMEC did not provide a description of what Talya was last seen wearing.

Talya is black and stands at 5 feet 5 inches and weighs 116 pounds.

She has brown eyes and her natural hair color is black.

NCMEC urges those with information to contact the agency at (800)-843-5678 or the Marshall Police Department at (903)-935-4575.

