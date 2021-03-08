Official handgun of Texas bill... backfires

AUSTIN, TX — On March 2, Texas Senator of District 5, Charles Schwertner, filed SCR20; a bill that would recognize the original 1847 Colt Walker pistol as the official handgun of Texas.

Citing its historical significance, the bill's text details the pistols' involvement in the Mexican-American War, its usage by the Texas Rangers, and for being the nation's first 'six-shooter'.

"The original 1847 Colt Walker pistol was historically crucial to the early survival of the great State of Texas" the bill reads in part.

Coinciding with Texas Independence Day, Representative Schwertner announced the bill via Facebook, writing, "Today, I filed Senate Concurrent Resolution 20 to recognize the original 1847 Colt Walker pistol as the official handgun of the State of Texas. The original Colt Walker pistol was historically crucial to the early survival of the great State of Texas, and it is still the most powerful black powder pistol in existence. Happy Texas History Month!"

However, since this announcement, Representative Schwertner has received 'backfire' from residents within District 5; the likes of which, include the counties of Brazos, Freestone, Grimes, Leon, Limestone, Madison, Milam, Robertson, Walker, and Williamson.

With some replying on the post, their frustrations, as to why this was filed in place of issues such as property tax, power infrastructure, and water system maintenance in light of the recent winter storm.

In accordance with Texas law, the bill will briefly be read aloud during the 87th Legislative Session. After this first reading, the presiding officer will assign the bill to a committee that will determine its future. Including whether it will be brought back to be officially voted on by members of Texas Congress.