Officer makes split decision & enters burning home to save a family

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Detention Officer Daniel Cardenas of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 6:55 PM, Jul 02, 2022
EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office congratulated Detention Officer Daniel Cardenas for his selfishness and bravery during a structural fire on June 19.

Around 9:30 p.m., EPCSO deputies were called to the 3900 block of Vanderveer due to a trailer home engulfed in flames.

Deputy Prospero witnessed family members entering the home to gather and secure religious items. It's at that moment Prospero encountered Cardenas on his way home, who saw the large fire.

Authorities said Cardenas ran towards the burning home and noticed two women standing inside. Cardenas assisted and escorted the women with their possessions out of the trailer. He re-entered soon after to assist the father and mother in exiting the trailer.

Cardenas himself was not wearing any appropriate attire that would provide protection from the fire, according to authorities.

Authorities said Cardenas then told the family "lo material se recupera, la vida no," which translates to "you can recuperate material, but not your life."

EPCSO publicly commended Cardenas for his "uncommon" heroic act on Wednesday.

