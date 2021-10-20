Off-duty Oakwood police officer killed in crash in Mesquite, suspect arrested

MESQUITE, Texas — A 36-year-old man who was killed in a crash Monday morning in Mesquite has been identified as an off-duty Oakwood, Texas police officer.

According to WFAA, the crash happened around 1:36 a.m. on Monday in the 21400 block of southbound I-635.

The crash involved a 2015 Infinity Q50 that crashed into a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu.

The driver of the Malibu, 36-year-old Mitchell Rector of Buffalo, Texas died in the crash and was working in a construction area of the highway at the time.

The driver of the Q50, 21-year-old Elias Luevano-Gonzalez, was injured and is expected to be okay.

Gonzalez was arrested and faces an intoxication manslaughter charge.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing by the Mesquite Police Department Traffic Division.